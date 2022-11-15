KYGO Partners with Walmart for Food Drive

Bonneville’s Denver-based new country station KYGO (98.5 FM) is partnering with Walmart and Buehler Moving Companies for a week-long campaign to benefit a local food bank.

The “Thanksgiving on the Mayflower” initiative will see KYGO collecting non-perishable food donations at the Highland Ranch Walmart location on Business Center Drive from Monday, November 14 to Friday, November 18.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and the station will conduct a live remote during the campaign.

The food drive will benefit the Food Bank of the Rockies.