Recreating Radio Not Really Working For Amazon

Earlier this year Amazon launched Amp, hoping to “reimagine” radio, bringing on former syndicated host Zach Sang as one of its early hires. Turns out getting people to listen to radio that’s not really radio isn’t all that easy. On Friday Business Insider reported the Amp division at Amazon cut 150 people, half the division.

The company sent the following statement to GeekWire: “At Amazon we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments. Following a recent review, we’ve made the decision to consolidate a few teams so we can focus on the growth and scaling of Amp.”