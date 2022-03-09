Zach Sang Relaunches…on Amazon

Zach Sang is taking his radio talent to Amazon’s AMP. Westwood One dropped Sang back in January. Sang was syndicated for 10 years and heard in 80 markets at one time.

OBB Sound will produce the program out of Hollywood.

“The democratization of content creation is what humans crave and what has shaped the TV and music industries of today,” said Sang. “With Amazon’s Amp, we’re handing the people the power to create and take part in radio like they’ve never been able to before and is going to pave the way for the next generation of radio creators and listeners alike.”