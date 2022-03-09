Should You Be Worried About What Amazon is up to?

Has Amazon just come up with another, unregulated way to come after your ad revenue? The company says Amp, which is in Beta, is a new app that allows users to create live, shared radio shows. The music is licensed from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and other independent music companies.
The Amp music library now has tens of millions of licensed songs that can be curated into radio stations by users.
“Radio has always been about music and culture,” said John Ciancutti, vice president of Amp. “But imagine if you were inventing the medium for the first time today. You’d combine what people love about radio—spontaneous talk, new music discovery, diverse personalities, and broad programming—with all that’s made possible by today’s technology. You’d make it so anybody with a phone, a voice, and a love for music could make their own show. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. Amp makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves. We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows.”
Amp is free to use.
Creators also have the ability to take live calls into their radio shows.
Amp is also creating built-in discovery and notifications, so listeners can find and follow creators and upcoming shows. Users can also pre-plan and schedule their shows.
In the future, Amp plans to add Alexa integrations and social sharing.
They all stole attention and money from radio. Today, the best content creators are powered by Wifi, not clunky radio transmitters. If you’re over 50 (‘ish), you won’t understand this, and that’s fine because you’ve mostly had your opportunity. Along with that, you mostly lived in fear of digital opportunities and creating content online. It was easier (lazier) to run recorded phone calls (“where you calling from?”, give us worthless artist info,, and promote needless chatter about a client promotion.) You squandered away a chance to stay relevant, or even amplify your relevance. Also, you denied an industry a new and exciting identity on devices that people will carry for decades.
Most of the current owners are sticking with their old, and out-of-touch talent and managers. Therefore, your results will be similar.
The good news. These old, slow and boring companies don’t control Wifi. Their rules don’t affect you or limit your content opportunities. Advertisers love this. The money is out there. Finally, limitless ideas can be put into action. There’s no insecure PD to hold you up. No fearful GM who’s strategy is to “stay off the radar” for two more weeks and get that next paycheck.
These scrolling pictures on the lower right sum it up. Old, tired folks repeating that same BS. Ignore them. They lost control by being scared of losing control.
While its nice to see democracy in webcasting, making it easy for anyone to have a soapbox in the new digital world, it will increase the noise floor in the blogosphere both video and audio. This particular cloud based technology seems to be aiming at corralling aspiring armchair “broadcasters” in the hope that the best most talented will make AMP the place for stream listening. Add to it all of the AI automation Amazon could add for targeting both ads and content directing users towards vendors that sell products through Amazon, it will certainly erode what’s left of OTA broadcasting as well as brick and mortar stores. I’m surprised Google hasn’t used its huge database and cloud resources to do precisely the same thing. Right now, only commuter time is safe for OTA radio. But with the integration of vehicle dashboards and 5G cellular data even that will fall to Internet streaming. If Amazon plays their cards right, they could automatically insert local news, traffic reports and weather on AMP too.
Should you be worried? Yeah. Should we all be worried about the global implications for society as a whole when a few huge companies control the new digital airwaves so to speak? Yup.
I ran across a 61 year old lady the other day who asked me what I did for a living. Well, I run an LPFM radio station (in part). No living but that is beside the point. She replied that she didn’t know that we had any “old fashioned” radio stations operating in Charlottesville (VA) anymore. OUCH!
And Charlottesville had several LPFMs as of a few years ago, right?
I wonder if we could patch our LPFM (I run one too!) into Amp (ducking and weaving)
If you’re not worried about changes in the business space you’re quite simply an idiot