Jim Winston, President of the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, was a recent guest on the The Chavis Chronicles. Dr. Benjamin Chavis Jr. hosted the President of NABOB.

The in-depth conversation covers Winston’s interest in radio and how he got into the business, and his climb to lead the organization representing Black Broadcasters. Winston talks about NABOB’s mission and his outlook on the future of Black owned media in America.

You can view the interview Here.