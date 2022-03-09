Chocolate Joins Rumba In Boston

Sergio “Chocolate” Toribio has joined the program lineup at Rumba 97.7 (WZRM-FM) Boston. He joins iHeart after previous stints at Univision Radio NYC’s La X 96.3 and Mega 94.9 in Boston.

“I am ecstatic and 100% committed to this wonderful, game-changing opportunity that iHeartRadio has given me,” said Chocolate. “It allows me to bring the heat through Rumba 97.7 to our entire community. We are going to light up Boston and turn it ‘Upside Down’.”

“Chocolate has the experience, the knowledge and is well known in our community,” said Tony Banana, PD. “He now brings his talents as an on-air personality, mixer, and a great social media presence to iHeartMedia Boston. We are excited to have him on board.”