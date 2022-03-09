The Who Was? podcast is a new kids’ comedy quiz show. It’s based on the bestselling children’s history and biography series and produced by the team that created the Netflix series.

Kid competitors test their knowledge of historical figure pairings including Marie Curie and Milton Hershey; Frida Kahlo and Walt Disney; Harriet Tubman and Ruth Bader Ginsberg; Aretha Franklin and Stan Lee; Michael Jordan and Amelia Earhart and others.

” ‘Who Was?’ has been an amazing kids’ franchise for years now, and we’re excited to team up with Penguin Workshop and Radio Point to bring this series into podcasting,” said Will Pearson, COO, iHeartPodcasts. “The podcast world needs a laugh-out-loud kids quiz show and we’re thrilled to give our listeners something they can enjoy with their families.”

The podcasts will be Co-hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning writer and comedian Elliott Kalan and Meghan O’Neill. Penguin Workshop, iHeartMedia, and Radio Point will premier the series March 16. It will consist of 45 weekly 30-minute episodes.