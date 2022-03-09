CNN Audio Adds Two

Two very different podcasts are being added to CNN Podcast programming. One deals with the 1974 Amityville murders while the other looks at current happenings in Ukraine.

Witness with Anderson Cooper and Clarissa Ward features CNN reporters on the ground in Ukraine that have witnessed countless horrors since the Russian invasion began. But they’ve also seen incredible moments of kindness and perseverance from Ukrainians.

Very Scary People: The Amityville Murders looks back on the 1974 murders of six members of the DeFeo family in November 1974. Host Donnie Wahlberg interviews the only survivor of that night, Ron “Butch” DeFeo Jr.