Mercury Final Round Panel Announced

The Radio Mercury Awards announced the final round judging panel for the 31st annual Radio Mercury Awards. The panel of agency creative leaders represent radio’s top advertising companies from the automotive, consumer packaged goods (CPG), communications, community service, fitness, nonprofits, quick-serve restaurants, retail, spirits, telecommunications, travel and utilities industries.

The Radio Mercury Awards’ Call for Entry is open through April 6, 2022. Winners will be announced at the 31st annual Radio Mercury Awards event on June 9, 2022, at SONY Hall in New York City.

Here are the judges for the final round:

Chief Judge – Alejandro Ortiz, executive creative director, Campbell Ewald

Mitch Bennett, executive creative director, Baldwin&

Josh Grossberg, executive creative director, McCann Health

Bianca Guimaraes, partner/executive creative director, Mischief USA

Donnell Johnson, group creative director, Anomaly

Nicky Lorenzo, senior vice president/group creative director, Taylor Global

Wendy Mayes, creative director/copywriter, Plot Twist Creativity

Sean McBride, chief creative officer, Arnold

Bowen Mendelson, creative, Tempo Fit

Joyce King Thomas, creative consultant, King Thomas

Sherman Winfield, executive creative director, VMLY&R

“We are looking forward to our first in-person judging event in over two years with this incredible group of creative talent who represent a broad spectrum of agencies,” said Erica Farber, president and chief executive officer, Radio Advertising Bureau and chair of the Radio Creative Fund. “We are excited to have them select this year’s winners and know they will bring their passion and expertise to our final round judging event.”