Triple A Changes in Cali

88.5-FM, Southern California’s Triple-A (adult album alternative) rock station, is adding two new voices to its lineup — Julie Slater (right) and Lesley James.

Slater will be taking over the weekday midday slot, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., from Marc “Mookie” Kaczor, allowing him to focus on his duties as the station’s program director. James will anchor the station’s Saturday lineup with a show from noon to 4 p.m. Slater will assume her duties Monday, March 14, while James begins Saturday, March 19.

88.5-FM is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College, which began simulcasting as 88.5-FM in October 2017, linking the Los Angeles County- and Orange County-based signals. The station’s Triple-A programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR 88.5 HD1 channels, via the 88.5 app and online at www.885FM.org.

“This is a huge leap for the station,” Kaczor said. “We’re bringing in two broadcast professionals who are beloved in the field. Julie and Lesley are outstanding individuals. They’re part of the music scene. They live and work in our community. And, they love sharing music. It’s a perfect fit! Plus, we’re proud that 88.5 is increasing the gender diversity of the region’s airwaves.”

James, a former radio programmer and DJ in the alternative radio format in Ohio, said she was looking forward to joining 88.5’s roster.

“I am beyond excited to dust off the headphones and join the amazing team at 88.5 as a weekend on-air talent,” said James, who currently works for Hazel Street Records. “I come from local, independent radio, and can’t believe I get to share my passion again, this time in Los Angeles!”

Slater may be familiar to some 88.5 listeners. In 2017, her show, “Out on a Limb,” aired on Saturday nights at 7 p.m. A popular music broadcaster, Slater has been on air in both the Los Angeles and New York markets.

“The planets have finally aligned and here we are! Please cue Radiohead’s ‘Everything in its Right Place,’” Slater said. “I’m so excited to be back at 88.5 and to have an outlet for my music obsession. Looking forward to connecting with listeners and supporting local music – as we (crosses fingers) reopen venues and get back to it.”

General Manager Patrick Osburn welcomed the new additions to the station’s lineup. “At a time in radio’s history where the commercial broadcast conglomerates are staffing multiple stations and air shifts around the country with the same on-air personality,” he said, “we are proud to be among the leaders at producing a product that is very diverse, live, and local!”