Sports Star Adds New Podcast

FOX Sports Radio’s LaVar Arrington – co-host of the network’s weekday morning show Two Pros and a Cup of Joe with Brady Quinn and Jonas Knox, and co-host of the syndicated weekend program/podcast Up On Game with TJ Houshmandzadeh and Plaxico Burress – has dropped a new podcast

The new show will, hosted by life coach, chef, NFL wife and entrepreneur Tommi Vincent, will be added to the Up On Game Presents podcast lineup.

New episodes are available Wednesdays.

“I’m really excited about joining the Up On Game family, and having an opportunity to present what I bring to the table each week,” said Vincent. “I look forward to sharing my conversations with all the amazing people who sit down with us to tell their inspiring and empowering stories. If I can get you to my table, I can change your life.”

“I’m excited to welcome a dynamic personality like Tommi Vincent to Up on Game Presents,” shared LaVar Arrington. “She has been a tremendous contributor to not only the sports community, but also the women’s community. I’m truly looking forward to hearing her show on our feed. Powerful, impactful, female voices are needed and essential to our industry, and I’m proud and honored to welcome Tommi Vincent to the Up On Game Presents family.”