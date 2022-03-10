$500K Raised In Tennessee

Kingsport, TN based Holston Valley radio raised $515,000 For Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Stations 98.5 WTFM, 959 The Hog, Classic Hits 1027, and ESPN Tri-Cities took part in the event.

The two-day radiothon included a special live broadcast with the WTFM morning team of Steve Mann and Lynda Fontaine from the hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee that wrapped up the event.

This was the 10th year for the Radiothon which has raised almost 4 million dollars in the Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol TN/VA market.