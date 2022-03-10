Zesbaugh Retiring From “Colorado’s Morning News”

April Zesbaugh, co-host of “Colorado’s Morning News” on iHeartMedia Denver’s KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM, has announced that she will retire after a 30-year broadcast journalism career, including 25-years with KOA.

Zesbaugh has co-hosted “Colorado’s Morning News” on KOA since 1996, and is one of the longest running news personalities in Colorado.

“Despite my 2:30 a.m. wake-up call for the last 30-years, I feel very fortunate for every

second in front of the KOA microphone,” said Zesbaugh. “It’s time to hang-up my

headphones to pursue more family time, play more tennis, travel in our RV and see what

it feels like to sleep without an alarm clock.”

“April is one of the most-recognizable and popular voices in Colorado, and has set a

professional standard which has contributed to the success of KOA,” said Greg Foster,

Senior Vice President of Talk Programming for iHeartMedia and Program Director of

KOA. “While we will miss our friend and colleague, April has earned the opportunity to

enjoy her retirement.”

Zesbaugh is the winner of one national and numerous regional Edward R. Murrow

Awards for journalism excellence by the Radio Television Digital News Association

(RTDNA), as well as countless awards for “Colorado’s Morning News” from the

Colorado Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She has also been an

influential member of the Denver community and has emceed numerous charity events,

including those focused on mental health, Alzheimer’s disease, the challenges of single

mothers and animal rescue.

“I’m grateful to Jerry Bell, former News Director of KOA, for hiring me – calling me

during my honeymoon to offer me the job – and to the current News Director, Kathy

Walker, and the KOA news team who have been with me every step of the way in

helping to make me a better broadcaster and journalist,” said Zesbaugh. “I’m leaving our

listeners in good hands with my co-host, Marty Lenz. He has great news chops and asks

really smart questions.”

Prior to joining KOA, Zesbaugh served as news director and an anchor for Denver’s

KCNC-TV collaboration with KNUS-AM, and she anchored and reported the news at

Wyoming Public Radio in Laramie. A native of Arizona, Zesbaugh started her broadcast

career at National Public Radio affiliate KUNC-FM in Greeley, where she graduated with

degrees in Journalism and English from the University of Northern Colorado.