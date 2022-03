500 items from the estate of legendary radio host Casey Kasem are going on the auction block through Beverly Hills based auction house Julien’s Auctions on March 17. Auction items include Kasem’s studio microphone, his collection of records and original animation cels from “Scooby-Doo.”

Kasem passed away in 2014. The 12,000 square foot home Kasem owned with his wife, actress Jean Kasem, in Los Angeles sold for $37.9 million in 2021.