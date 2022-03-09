iHeart Puts Sports on FM in Seattle

There’s a lot to talk about in Seattle after the Seahawks announced they are getting ready to trade their Superbowl-winning quarterback. And, the KJR lineup will have a new 100,000 watt signal to spread that sports news.

Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM will be the only sports station to broadcast on the FM dial in Seattle. KJR-AM (950) will now simulcast on FM with the format flip of Rhythmic KUBE-FM.

The KJR lineup includes Dave Softy Mahler, Ian Furness, Jason Puckett, Jim Moore, Chuck Powell and former Seattle Mariner, Bucky Jacobsen. In addition, the station will remain the play-by-play rights holder for the University of Washington Huskies, Seattle Kraken, and Seattle Sounders.

“By moving the legendary KJR brand to the FM band, we’re going to be able to grow the next generation of Seattle Sports fans,” said Mark Glynn, Market President for iHeartMedia Seattle. “With the combination of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM, Sports Radio 950 KJR AM and the iHeartRadio app, we enhance our sports platform and become the #1 destination for sports and currently the only FM sports platform in Seattle.”