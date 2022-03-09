RAB Extends Farber Contract

The Radio Advertising Bureau Board of Directors has extended President and CEO Erica Farber’s contract through April 2024. Farber joined RAB in 2012 as an Executive Vice President and took over the top spot in April 2012.

During the Spring Board of Directors meeting the Executive Committee reinstated and activated several new committees, including committees focused on bylaws, nominating, finance, strategy, investment, events, network, multicultural, and the National Radio Talent System.

At the meeting, Carolyn Fisher, partner, Southeast & Midwest Region, StateNets, officially joined the board of directors replacing Dave Martin.