Kaufman Gets New Role

Ryan Kaufman has been promoted to Program Director of News/Talker KVOR-AM in Colorado Springs. He maintains his position as PD of Sports/Talk station XTRA Sports 1300/KCSF-AM. Kaufman joined KCSF-AM and KVOR-AM in 2015 as a Producer.

Kaufman replaces Bobby Irwin as the Program Director of AM 740 KVOR. Irwin will continue in his position as Operations Manager of the station group, as well as PD for 98.1 KKFM-FM (Classic Rock) and 92.9 Peak FM/KKPK-FM (Adult Contemporary).

Kaufman said taking over a heritage station like KVOR is an amazing opportunity. “Whether it’s Sports or News/Talk, the most important thing is the ability to engage in a conversation with the listener, talking about the issues that matter to them and keeping them informed. KVOR has been leading that conversation in Southern Colorado for decades with thought-provoking hosts and unrivaled news coverage. I look forward to working alongside News Director Jim Arthur to not just maintain that standard but exceed it.”

Scott Jones, Vice President/Market Manager, said: “This is a well-deserved opportunity for Ryan. He’s a rising star in our business and you won’t find anyone more dedicated to and passionate about his trade. Ryan’s instincts are spot on and when you combine that with his tremendous work ethic, you achieve great results. I’m excited for us, for Ryan, and especially, for our listeners.”