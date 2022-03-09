Public Stations to Show Support for Ukraine

Public radio stations, in a show of unity to support worldwide peace, will air John Lennon’s “Give Peace A Chance” Friday at 1:30 pm ET. The stations are hoping to show support for Ukraine.

Public Radio Program Directors President/Executive Director Abby Goldstein said, “PRPD stands with our colleagues in public radio, with all those affected by war and with the people of Ukraine at this time. Collectively, we send this message of peace to everyone willing to listen.”

Sally Kane, CEO of NFCB, added, “Right up there with food, clothing, and shelter – human connection is something we can’t live without. Radio has always amplified connection, and at this moment in time, we can take action for the people of Ukraine and reinforce the connection we share as human beings. It’s the only power we have that can outlast the kind of depravity that has been unleashed. To do nothing in the face of this transgression is to be complicit in its devastation. This is why we take to the airwaves; it’s our sacred duty.”

VuHaus Group COO Chris Kirchner remarked, “On behalf of VuHaus Group, we are proud to join this message of peace and understanding to the people of Ukraine and those impacted by this and other conflicts around the world.”

Mike Henry, Paragon CEO, stated, “Public radio stations across America will come together in a simultaneous broadcast of John Lennon’s timeless song of unity, hope and peace, ‘Give Peace a Chance.’ This collective transmission serves to unite public radio listeners from coast to coast in a unified demonstration to support those around the world who are affected by war, reminding all of us that we can collectively amplify support for peace across the globe.”

Participating public radio stations can download all assets from the Paragon website HERE.