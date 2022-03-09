Cumulus Country Dallas Helping Kids

Cumulus Media’s New Country 96.3 and 99.5 The Wolf raised more than $100K for Cook Children’s Hospitals. The Inaugural Texas Independence Jam at the historic Billy Bob’s Texas raised more than $165,000.

Hundreds of tickets were sold out in 17 minutes. The remaining tickets were given away to listeners by 12 times a day, online and on-site at sponsored ticket hits. The Wolf Winners qualified for a Grand Prize of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

“This was a fantastic first-time event that will become a mainstay for us. All of our departments worked together to give our listeners and clients an amazing experience,” said Dean Canter, GSM.