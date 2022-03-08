Podcast Puts Focus on Florida Building Collapse

Co-produced by Treefort Media and the Miami Herald, a new 12-part investigative podcast about the condo collapse in Surfside, FL drops today. The new show will be part of the AdLarge ad sales network portfolio.

The podcast delves into the collapse of the condo in Surfside, Florida a little after midnight on June 24, 2021. 98 people were killed in a matter of minutes.

The series is hosted by Emmy Award winning journalist Paul Beban.

“The collapse of the Champlain Towers condo was a heartbreaking tragedy that prompted critical questions about safety and engineering of these kinds of buildings and thousands of other buildings like it around the world. Treefort Media and the Miami Herald follow this ongoing investigation, seeking answers to what happened that night,” said Kelly Garner, CEO, and Founder of Treefort Media. “We are excited to partner with AdLarge to maximize the reach of this important story and bring it to a global audience.”

“This type of true investigative reporting and frontline coverage is asking the hard questions, digging deeper than before, and bringing new initiatives and solutions so something this catastrophic doesn’t happen again,” said Cathy Csukas, Co-CEO, and Co-Founder of AdLarge. “Paul and the teams at Miami Herald and Treefort Media have created a profoundly captivating and comprehensive story that we’re looking forward to sharing with our advertising partners, and listeners worldwide.”

New episodes in the series will be released every Tuesday.