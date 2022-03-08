Haberman Returns to ALT San Diego

As of March 14, Alyssa Haberman will host the midday slot on KBZT-FM in San Diego. It’s Haberman’s second stint with the station. She hosted middays from 2016 to 2020, and was Music Director from 2018 to 2020.

Before making the move to the west coast, she hosted nights in her home state of Ohio at WDJQ in Canton from 2015 to 2016.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alyssa back to the ALT 949 airwaves and reintegrate her as a part of our weekday lineup,” said Michael Valenzuela, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy San Diego. “Her ability to captivate her audience and entertain them throughout their workday is a true testament to her talent and we look forward to her connecting with our listeners once again.”

“I’m beyond excited to be back on the San Diego airwaves doing what I love and entertaining alternative music fans in America’s finest city,” said Haberman.