Ian Camfield To Wake Up Denver

Audacy has added Ian Camfield to morning drive on KQMT-FM The Mountain in Denver. Camfield has a storied broadcast career and is also heard on Audacy stations in Detroit and San Diego.

Camfield broke into the industry at 16, where he hosted overnights on London station Country 1035. He then moved on to Heart 106.2, London’s premier Female AC station, where he stayed for a year – learning the craft of radio by introducing Celine Dion songs. His big break came at Xfm, the UK’s first alternative station, where he broke music from some of the biggest UK exports, including Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys and Muse. Camfield also hosted shows for VH-1 and MTV2, made various appearances on music documentaries and a multitude of voiceovers, as well as hosting The Download Festival at Donnington, The Wireless Festival in Hyde Park, Sonisphere Festival in Knebworth, and The Metal Hammer Awards. Camfield moved to New York to do afternoons on K-Rock, then to Phoenix in 2016 to work for KUPD-FM and KDKB-FM, where he won “Best Morning Show” 2019 from Phoenix Magazine and hosted “Ian Camfield’s Morning After” podcast, which gained more than 150,000 subscribers. In 2020, Camfield headed to Dallas Fort Worth to join Audacy’s ALT 103.7 (KVIL-FM), as well as contribute content to sister stations KRLD News Radio 1080 (KRLD-AM) and 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM).

“We are extremely excited to have Ian joining our team,” said Dan Hardee, Brand Manager, 99.5 The Mountain. “His engaging personality, immense love of music and unique sound are exactly what Denver needs to wake up in the morning. He’s the fun British guy at your neighbor’s BBQ that you just want to hear tell stories!”

“From my first conversation with The Mountain, it was clear we all agreed as to what a new Denver morning show should sound like,” said Camfield. “The station’s recent evolution has delivered some great numbers and I’m looking forward to helping make this powerhouse brand even bigger.”