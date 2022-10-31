Your Public Radio Adds Two

Matt Bush (left) is the new news director for WYPR-FM and Rob Timm is the new production manager for WTMD-FM. Both stations are in Baltimore and both are NPR member stations.

Bush has spent 14 of his 19-year journalism career in public radio. Most recently, he was the news director at Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR) in Asheville, North Carolina, a role he has held for the last six years. In his last four years at BPR, Bush and his team won 21 Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards, the station’s first such awards in its more than 40-year history. While at BPR, Bush also produced the station’s three podcasts, The Porch, The Waters & Harvey Show, and Going Deep: Sports in the 21st Century. Prior to that, from 2008 to 2016, Bush worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter, covering the Maryland General Assembly as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

Rob Timm brings more than three decades of radio experience to WTMD, where he will be the production manager and mid-day host. Most recently, he served as production director and on-air host at the independently owned Adult Album Alternative formatted WRNR in Annapolis for the past 18 years. Prior to that, Timm hosted programs at the now defunct rock station WHFS for 13 years. He also served as director of artist and label relations for RAINN, The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network.