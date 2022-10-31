Nashville Public Radio Promotion

Alexis Marshall has been hired as WPLN’s new education reporter. Marshall began her career at WPLN as an intern in 2018 before joining as a full-time producer and host for Morning Edition.

“Education reporting lies at the intersection of so many critical issues. It involves economics, race, class, the justice system,” says Marshall. “And the way we educate students will influence the future of this state, our country, even the future of democracy. I take the role on with an enormous sense of duty and humility.”