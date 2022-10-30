NPR Promotes Kaplan

Lori Kaplan has been promoted to Vice President, Audience Insights at National Public Radio. Kaplan will lead the Audience Insights team in their efforts to learn more about NPR’s current audience, how to reach new audiences, and the ways NPR makes an impact on the public.

“I’m delighted to be able to represent the innovative, driven, and highly-skilled members of the digital analytics and research teams and bring the insights they uncover day in and day out to this new position,” Kaplan said. “Understanding our current and potential audiences has never been more important to shaping our future. Together, with the leadership team, we will convert data to decisions.”