Allen Joins The Audacy Team in Austin

Audrey Allen is the new morning show co-host on Mix 94.7 (KAMX-FM) in Austin. Allen will join the Booker & Alex morning show. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I couldn’t be more thankful to Booker, Alex, Nikki Nite and Bob Mackay,” Allen said.

“I was really drawn to Audrey’s engaging personality and know she will quickly resonate with our listeners,” said Bob Mackay, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Austin. “Her innate ability to grab you with her colorful storytelling and quick wit are qualities that we feel make her the perfect complement to our station’s morning show.”

A native Texan, Allen joins Mix 94.7 after previously spending time with the “Kidd Kraddick Morning Show” on KHKS-FM in Dallas. She graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s degree in converged broadcast media.