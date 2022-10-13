Produced by Lionsgate Sound and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Audio in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” dives into the story of the Flores brothers.

Speaking publicly for the first time ever with co-hosts Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and investigative journalist Charlie Webster, Chicago-born identical twins Jay and Peter Flores let listeners into how they went from dealing $2 billion worth of drugs across the country as North America’s most successful cocaine traffickers to government informants who brought down the infamous drug lord, “El Chapo.”

Forever taunted by the gnawing question of “Did we do the right thing?” the brothers’ decision has cost them permanent exile from each other, their father’s life, 14 years in prison and a life sentence of always looking over their shoulder, waiting for their enemies to take revenge. Was it all worth it?

TRAILER