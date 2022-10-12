SummitMedia Promotes Chris Allison

Chris Allison is the new President and Market Manager of SummitMedia’s Louisville cluster. Allison previously served as General Sales Manager in the Wichita, Kansas cluster.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue leading SummitMedia in this capacity,” said Allison. “I look forward to leading the Louisville team nurturing relationships with local business owners to develop marketing strategies, while increasing SummitMedia’s revenue.”

“We’re excited to have an executive of Chris’ caliber on our senior leadership team,” said Carl Parmer, Chairman/CEO. “I’m confident he will drive the revenue growth in Louisville and deliver on the success of our brands and for our clients within the market.”