What Is EmRata Thinking About?

Author, actress and model Emily Ratajkowski has teamed up with Sony Music Entertainment to launch “High Low with EmRata”. The podcast will explore whatever is on Ratajkowski’s mind from politics, philosophy and feminism to sex, pop culture and Tik Tok.

“I am thrilled to partner with Sony Music for my first podcast and give listeners intimate access to my candid thoughts and perspective on whatever is happening in our world,” said Ratajkowski. “I am interested in examining pop culture and happenings that may seem frivolous in a way that raises big questions. My hope is that the series will be a place where listeners can come to participate in thoughtful discourse while also having fun.”

The first episode premieres November 1.