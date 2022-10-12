SCPR Hires Media Veteran

Southern California Public Radio has hired Jeff Rowe as Vice President of Programming for KPCC and LAist. Most recently Rowe worked for NPR; helping member stations to improve overall local station sound and coordinate promotions between NPR shows and stations.

“As we reach more audiences, we need to rethink the way we program across multiple platforms. Jeff brings an entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset. These are critical skills that will be a huge asset,” said Kristen Muller, Chief Content Officer.

Rowe has held senior executive positions at AOL, Tribune Media, NBC, and VH1. During his time at NBC, he also served as director of specials and late-night programs, overseeing Saturday Night Live and Late Night with David Letterman before being named director of comedy programs and later director of comedy development. Before NBC, Rowe was vice president at VH1, where he headed all programming and developed an innovative new on-air presentation.