CPB Elects Chair/Vice Chair

The Board of Directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting elected Laura G. Ross as Chair and Rubydee Calvert as Vice Chair. The terms are for one year, and both have been on the CPB Board since 2018.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to work with my fellow board members, CPB’s leadership and staff, and our public media colleagues in support of our mission to serve the American people in communities across the country,” said Ross. “As a result of our combined efforts, Americans of all backgrounds support the content and services of public media.”

“I second Laura’s statement of commitment to the outstanding work of CPB and its support of the mission of public media.” said Calvert. “I also want to thank my fellow board members and the superb CPB staff for their dedicated service to public media.”