Ian Camfield Lands In San Diego

Ian Camfield will take over morning drive on KBZT-FM in San Diego October 17. Along with San Diego, Camfield is heard on Audacy Detroit sister station WDZH-FM.

“When I lived in England, I would visit San Diego and tell ALT 94.9 management they should hire me! It’s long been one of my favorite stations in one of my favorite cities,” said Camfield. “I’m very excited to be joining an excellent team.”

“Ian Camfield is a world-class on-air talent who has proven can entertain his audience while connecting them to the music he plays,” said Michael Valenzuela, SVP/MM Market, Audacy San Diego. “We’re very excited to have Ian join the ALT 94.9 air staff.”