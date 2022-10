“Adam and Allison” of Panama City Beach are making the move over and up to Jackson, MS. Adam Schraf and Allison Blaes return to mornings after last sharing the airwaves together at WILN-FM in Florida up until Covid.

“Excited is about as big an understatement as I could make,” said Schraf. “We just cannot wait to immerse ourselves in the Jackson community and create something exciting in the process for Central Mississippi,” added Blaes.

The duo starts on Y101 November 7.