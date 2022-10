Amp is out with an update it says is the biggest since it was first created. The update includes the addition of live chat.

Just like the Amp one-touch call-in feature, creators and listeners can automatically talk to each other through a chat box as the show is live. The chat feature is enabled for all Amp creators, with the option to disable it.

Show hosts can see all messages from the beginning of the show, but listeners can only see messages from the time they joined. Chats are not archived.