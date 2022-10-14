Lepine Gets The Chair Permanently

After a summer of filling in, Family Radio has announced that Bob Lepine is the new morning show host on all Family Radio stations, coast to coast. Lepine is known to listeners as the long-time cohost of FamilyLife Today and as the on-air announcer for Truth for Life with Alistair Begg.

Lepine is the teaching pastor at Redeemer Community Church in Little Rock, Arkansas, and he serves on the Board of Directors for the Great Commission Collective and as a member of the Revive Our Hearts Advisory Board. He is the author of Build A Stronger Marriage: The Path to Oneness (2022), The Four Emotions of Christmas (2022), Love Like You Mean It: The Heart of a Marriage That Honors God (2020), and The Christian Husband (1999). Bob and his wife, Mary Ann, have five children and ten grandchildren.

Lepine commented, “I’m honored to be able to be part of the great work that God is doing through Family Radio. In a culture that wants to point us away from Jesus and tells us regularly that life and joy and peace can be found elsewhere, I love that we can keep pointing people back to the Gospel and the truth of God’s Word through music that is rich in theological truth and teaching programs that help all of us deepen our faith.”

“Bob brings incredible on-air experience and a wealth of Biblical knowledge to our mornings, we are honored to have him,” said Tom Evans, Family Radio General Manager.

Family Radio Senior Director of Programming Vance Dillard commented, “Bob is a great fit for Family Radio. With his assuring voice, his great depth of Biblical knowledge and his love for the hymns, Bob brings a new dynamic to mornings on Family Stations. Bob is well known and respected with his body of work with ministries across the country.”