Cumulus Moving Divello To Montgomery

Paula Divello is the new Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Montgomery, AL. Divello was promoted from her previous role as Vice President/Market Manager for Cumulus Abilene, TX, a position she has held since January 2019.

“I’m excited for Paula’s next leadership role in Montgomery as she has been such a positive force in both Shreveport and Abilene for our company,” said Mark Sullivan, SVP, Operations. “I look forward to working alongside her as she continues her track record of delivering strong results.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead Cumulus Montgomery,” said Divello ”I am looking forward to joining the team in Montgomery and working in collaboration with our great employees on our next chapter of growth and success, making a positive impact on our staff, listeners, and advertisers alike.”

Cumulus Media owns and operates five radio stations in Montgomery, including: MIX 103.3/WMXS-FM (Adult Contemporary), NewsRadio 1440/WLWI-AM (News/Talk), Sports Radio 740/WMSP-AM (Sports), and I-92 92/WLWI-FM (Country).