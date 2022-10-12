Chesney Returning to CRS

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will appear as the featured artist during “The Artist Interview” at CRS 2023. Chesney last appeared at the Country Radio Seminar in 2020 when he received the Country Radio Broadcasters Artist Humanitarian Award.

CRS/CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “We’re thrilled to have Kenny join us at CRS ‘23 in March. There’s so much to talk about. He’s been an important and consistently relevant artist for three decades, entertaining millions of fans with a dynamic show that brings his massive catalog of hits to life one stadium at a time. Only a very few artists — from any genre — can claim this achievement, and Kenny Chesney lives in that rare air. We can’t wait for this session at CRS.”

“Music is such an important piece of people’s lives,” Chesney says. “I believe music is medicine. It changes lives, makes a difference and is there every step of the way. I can’t wait to dig in and talk about all these songs, all these moments and the journey to how we got there.”