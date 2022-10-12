Art Laboe Specials Available

Benztown has released two radio specials honoring the life and career of host Art Laboe, who died October 7th at the age of 97. Hosted by Sunday Night Slow Jams’ R Dub!, the two-hour special is available free to stations.

A four-hour special is available free to stations for a Sunday broadcast. Both specials will include Throwback music from Laboe’s show, memories and stories from Laboe’s listeners when R Dub! opens the phones, as well as clips from R Dub’s 2019 radio interview with Laboe about his career and life.

Interested stations should contact Mark Wilson, VP Affiliate Relations, Sunday Night Slow Jams, today at [email protected] or at 917.957.6249 for more information and to download the specials.