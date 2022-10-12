WABC Airing Tribute to McGuirk

Starting at 6AM today, WABC-AM will present an all-day special tribute to Bernard McGuirk, who passed away last Wednesday from prostate cancer. McGuirk was co-host of WABC’s Bernie & Sid in the Morning with Sid Rosenberg since April of 2018.

The all-day tribute begins on Bernie & Sid in the Morning and will continue throughout the day as friends, colleagues, and fans share their memories. Legendary NYC radio news anchor and air personality Charles McCord, who worked with McGuirk during their years together on Imus in the Morning, will make a rare live on-air appearance between 9 and 10am. A very special announcement for the McGuirk family will be made by WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis during his Cats Roundtable program between 5 and 6pm.

Guests throughout the day include:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Charles McCord (Radio Host, Formerly of Imus In The Morning)

Bill O’Reilly (WABC Radio host)

Chazz Palminteri (actor and author)

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo

Warner Wolf (formerly of Imus in The Morning, and cable news host)

Janice Dean (Fox News meteorologist)

Bo Dietl (Actor, Podcast Host)

Pete Morgan (longtime sponsor of the Bernie and Sid Show, Owner of Peerless Boilers)

Peter King (Former Congressman)

Connell McShane (Fox News)

Mike Breen (NBA Play-By-Play Announcer)

Rob Bartlett (Comedian)

Tom “Bigfoot” Bowman (Fox Business)

Carley Shimkus (Fox News)

Patsy Siciliano (longtime fan, avid listener of Bernard McGuirk)

Michael Gunzelman (outkick.com)

WABC owner John Catsimatidis said, “We are airing this special all-day tribute to honor our friend and colleague, who loved New York, radio, and his listeners. We’ll have the opportunity to bid farewell to a wonderful man who reached WABC Radio listeners around the world every morning with his unique take on the news.”

“Bernie’s observations and analysis of world and local news and politics were not only insightful; they were authentic,” noted Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media and WABC Radio. “His brilliant mind, combined with that New York attitude to give listeners what they wanted… the truth! We will miss him.”