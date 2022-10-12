NAB Honors Legendary Hosts

The National Association of Broadcasters will present the New York Impact Award to two legendary radio hosts, Elvis Duran and Scott Shannon. The award program will take place on Thursday, October 20 as part of the 2022 NAB Show New York.

“We are honored to present this year’s Impact Award to Elvis Duran and Scott Shannon, two phenomenal radio broadcasters who not only shaped our industry but have entertained millions of listeners in New York and across the country,” said April Carty-Sipp, NAB EVP, Industry Affairs. “NAB is thrilled to celebrate Elvis and Scott’s tremendous influence as the broadcast, media and entertainment industry gathers at NAB Show New York this month.”

The NAB Show New York Impact Award honors the most innovative leaders in media and entertainment for their impact and influence on the overall industry, as well as in the city of New York. Duran and Shannon will be acknowledged for their monumental impact on the radio broadcasting industry.