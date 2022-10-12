Bohannon Retiring Friday

One of radio’s big booming voices will soon no longer be heard. The legendary Jim Bohannon will retire as host of “The Jim Bohannon Show” this Friday due to health reasons. Bohannon has been hosting his syndicated program for over 40 years.

Bohannon’s final show will include special guests and the opportunity for listeners to call in and offer their thanks and best wishes. New York-area talk show host and Westwood

One producer Rich Valdes will guest host “The Jim Bohannon Show” beginning Monday

“It’s been a great 40 years with Westwood One, with the last 30 as host of the ‘Jim Bohannon Show.’ I’ve enjoyed every minute of our daily nighttime town hall with my guests, callers, and all of America,” said Bohannon.

“We celebrate Jim’s long radio history and all his achievements, including his induction into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Lifetime Achievement Award from Talkers Magazine, and his inductions into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Jim has been an invaluable member of our Westwood One family over these many years. He is truly an industry legend,” said Suzanne Grimes, Executive Vice President Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One.