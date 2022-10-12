Forecast Examines Trends & Expectations

Forecast 2023 is set for November 16, 2022 in NYC, it will happen with the broadcast industry still recovering from the pandemic and figuring out how to deal with the results of the midterm elections. That’s why you can’t miss the “Economic Forecasting: Broadcast Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2023” panel discussion.

Panel Presentation featuring Erica Farber, President/CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau; Leo Kivijarv, Ph.D., EVP/Research, PQ Media; Steve Lanzano, President/CEO, TVB; and Vincent LeTang, EVP/Managing Partner, Global Market Intelligence, Magna Global.

The discussion will be Moderated by Miller Kaplan Partner Andrew Rosen, CPA, who leads Miller Kaplan’s Media group, which specializes in the operational and financial structures of broadcast and media clients.

The provocative discussion about who is going to “show us the money” in the year to come, is all part of a full day at the Harvard Club where Forecast 2023 will feature an Agenda made up of the best and the brightest in the industry.

From Washington to Wall Street, automobiles to mobile devices, Forecast 2023 focuses on what's ahead in the broadcast community's future and how to prepare for its opportunities and challenges.

Presented by Radio & Television Business Report and Radio Ink, Forecast 2023 will give you the advantage over your competition heading into the New Year.

Space is limited for the November 16, 2022 at the Harvard Club in New York City.