“Crimes of the Heart” is a mash-up; a new dating-show-meets-true-crime podcast. Host Rory Uphold explores the confessions of singles and couples, talking about horrific first dates to savage breakups and epic revenge tales.

Uphold describes her dating life as, “Walking through a haunted house – it’s exciting and scary and I never know what’s coming around the next corner.” She adds, “The rules of dating these days are that there aren’t any rules. The dating landscape is constantly evolving, creating new ways of meeting and screwing people over.”

“Love is messy!! That’s why we created this podcast. To have everyday people around the world talk about all the insane things they’ve done for love and sex. Whether you’ve been in that 4-month long ‘situationship’ or got dumped by someone via Zoom, we’ve all had crazy stories when it comes to dating and we need to share them.”