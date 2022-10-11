SXM Opening Miami Broadcast Center

SiriusXM will open a state-of-the-art broadcast center in Miami, Florida. The venue will feature a 50-seat performance space and several artist-first radio and recording studios, in addition to office space.

“We are excited to open our new SiriusXM Miami broadcast complex in 2023 and deepen our ties in such a multicultural and entertainment-rich city,” said Scott Greenstein, President/Chief Content Officer. “Our Miami facility will feature a world-class performance space for our special events, such as our Small Stage Series, and its artist-first recording studios will be a destination for both major stars and emerging personalities to connect with listeners.”

SiriusXM’s Miami broadcast center is slated to open in 2023.