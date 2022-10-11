World Cup Corruption

With the FIFA World Cup competition looming in November, two podcasting heavyweights are teaming up to expose alleged corruption in Soccer’s governing body. “World Corrupt” is co-hosted by Tommy Vietor of Crooked Media and Roger Bennet of Men in Blazers.

The program looks into FIFA and the alleged corruption behind awarding the tournament to oil-rich Qatar. The podcast labels the event – “ethically fraught and morally bankrupt tournament soaked in blood and oil.”

The six-part podcast will be available on the Men in Blazers podcast feed.