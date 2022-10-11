Art Laboe Dies at Age 97

The legendary Art Laboe died peacefully at his home in Palm Springs, CA at the age of 97. In September, Laboe celebrated 79 years in radio.

Laboe worked for some legendary California radio stations throughout his long and successful radio career, including KRTH-FM, KRLA and KFI. He also coined the phrase “Oldies But Goodies.”

Meruelo Media CEO Otto Padron shared his thoughts with Radio Ink. “Art Laboe to us is our Vin Scully of radio. Art was a colossal presence in LA and an irreplaceable part of the 93.5 KDAY family. Meruelo Media, KDAY Nation, and our sister station Power 106 send our deepest condolences to Art’s family. His passing leaves a huge hole in the community, and his legacy of connecting to generations of Angelinos with heartfelt dedications connected to the soul of LA, which cannot be replaced. Rest in Peace, Art Laboe.”

Art Laboe’s team will continue to produce his current nightly request and dedication syndicated radio show, The Art Laboe Connection, which is heard on 93.5 KDAY/Los Angeles Sundays from 6pm-midnight, and weeknights from 9pm-midnight on KOCP/Oxnard, KQIE/Riverside-San Bernardino, KMRJ/Palm Springs, and many stations throughout the Southwest.

A memorial service will be announced later.