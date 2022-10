The County Music Association announced that Audacy’s WYCD-FM in Detroit won Radio Station of the Year in the major Market category and WUSY-FM in Chattanooga was named top Radio Station of the Year in the medium market division.

Winners were notified by country music singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde on October 10.

99.5 WYCD’s win marks the first in this category for the station since 2011. U.S. 101 last won Radio Station of the Year in the medium market category in 2020.