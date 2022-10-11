WTTS Receives Big Honor From Local Community

WTTS-FM in Indianapolis has been named ‘Outstanding Business’ in the 2022 Indiana Philanthropy Awards, presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Indiana Chapter. WTTS is the first radio station to receive the award in the program’s 40-year history.

WTTS will be honored during a special luncheon on November 17th. WTTS is Indiana owned and operated by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. and has broadcast an Adult Rock format since 1992.

“This is a humbling honor and a true testament to the work our team does every day to best serve our listeners, our advertisers, and the community in general,” said Brad

Holtz, President/General Manager of WTTS. “Service is a core value of our organization, and it’s incredibly gratifying to be recognized in this special way.”

Annual philanthropic efforts at WTTS include Rock To Read, a series of concerts that provide funds to summer reading programs through the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation, as well as Rock On The River, a summer benefit for Indiana Wish, and WTTS Can Concerts, which support organizations such as Wheeler Mission and Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard in Bloomington. Over the past two years, WTTS has been active in raising the profile of the Veterans Matter and the Veterans Golf Association support organizations.