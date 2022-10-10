Holiday Retail Sales Webinar

The latest RAB’s Radio Works initiative webinar is “Radio Works for Retail”. The program to aid sellers with tools they need to prospect the category is set for October 19.

Casey Taylor, Vice President, Client Services for CivicScience, will present insights into consumer and radio listener behavior around holiday planning and shopping. Additionally, he will examine why the Q4 holiday season is crucial for retail brands and with current supply chain delays, consumers are shopping for their gifts earlier than usual.

Registration for this presentation is free for RAB members.