NHL Panthers Pounce On iHeart

iHeartMedia West Palm Beach has signed a broadcast agreement with the Florida Panthers. The agreement puts the games on WBZT through the 2024-25 NHL season.

“We’re excited to partner with the Florida Panthers and provide listeners great play-by-play action on 1230 The Gambler,” said Mark McCauley, Market President.

“We’re excited for iHeartMedia West Palm Beach to join the Florida Panthers radio network for the 2022-23 season,” said Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. “With the refresh of their sports radio station 1230 The Gambler this past summer, we look forward to working with the station to broadcast Panthers games to our fans in Palm Beach County.”